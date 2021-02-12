COVID-19: 98 new cases and 3 fatalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-02-12T11:24:01+0000

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in the Kurdistan Region registered 98 new cases, 3 fatalities and 99 recoveries of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows: 23 Erbil, 32 al-Sulaymaniyah, 42 Duhok, and 1 Garmyan. The total number of cases has reached 106,817, while the total number of recoveries currently amounts to 102,140. The death toll is 3495.

