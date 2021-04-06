COVID-19: 856 new cases and 12 fatalities in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-06T12:55:04+0000

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered 856 new cases, 12 fatalities and 432 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows: Erbil 121, al-Sulaymaniyah 208, Duhok 456, Halabja 1, Garmyan 70. The total number of cases has reached 127047, while the total number of recoveries currently amounts to 111926. The death toll is 3743.

related

Covid-19: 508 new cases and 17 Fatalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-08-10 14:06:33

COVID-19: 495 new cases and 17 fatalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-11-22 14:49:29

Only 18 COVID-19 inpatients in al-Sulaymaniyah, official statement

Date: 2021-02-08 21:06:40

Covid-19: 43 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-01-16 12:58:25

The Covid-19 specialized hospital in out of patients

Date: 2020-07-25 14:39:46

Raperin health directorate reveals the reasons behind its high mortality rates of COVID-19

Date: 2020-11-10 12:13:11

Covid-19: About 950 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-01-28 13:21:35

Covid-19: about 100 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-01-07 11:37:22