COVID-19: 856 new cases and 12 fatalities in Kurdistan today
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2021-04-06T12:55:04+0000
Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered 856 new cases, 12 fatalities and 432 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows: Erbil 121, al-Sulaymaniyah 208, Duhok 456, Halabja 1, Garmyan 70.
The total number of cases has reached 127047, while the total number of recoveries currently amounts to 111926. The death toll is 3743.
