COVID-19: +850 new confirmed cases and eight mortalities in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-05-18T12:28:23+0000
Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged 858 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Tuesday.

According to the Ministry,al-Sulaymaniyah was the top boost for the infection toll with 324, followed by Duhok and Erbil with 262 and 192, respectively. Garyman was fourth with 53. Halabja and Raperin registered 17 and 10 cases, respectively.

The daily epidemiological report stated that eight COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 965 patients had achieved full recovery.

Since the emergence of the virus in the Region, COVID-19 cases amounted to 162,185, of whom 145,705 achieved full recovery. The death toll is 4,176.

