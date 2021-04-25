Report

COVID-19: +800 new cases and 15 mortalities in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-25T11:39:20+0000
Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged 843 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Sunday.

Al-Sulaymaniyah and Erbil were the top boost of the case count with 330 and 283 cases, respectively. Duhok is third with 160, followed by Garmyan 59. Halabja registered 11.

The daily epidemiological report stated that 15 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 794 patients had achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Kurdistan Region, 146,031 patients have contracted the virus, 122,829 of whom recovered, and 3,959 passed away.

