COVID-19: 58 new cases and one mortality in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Ministry of Health Registered one death and 58 new cases of COVID-19 in the region over the past 24 hours.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the ministry said that 58 new cases of the virus were recorded, distributed as follows: 16 in Erbil, 21 in al- Sulaymaniyah, 8 in Garmyan, and 13 Duhok.

The statement noted the recovery of 944 patients: 365 from Erbil, 173 from al-Sulaymaniyah, 347 from Duhok, 38 Garmyan, 42 from Raperin.

The only mortality in the region was from Garmyan.

The infection and death toll from COVID-19 in the region cumulatively amounted to 105,608 and 3456, respectively. 93,490 patients have recovered completely.