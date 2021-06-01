Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

COVID-19: 537 new confirmed cases and ten mortalities in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-01T14:08:13+0000
COVID-19: 537 new confirmed cases and ten mortalities in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged 537 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Tuesday.

The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows: Erbil 106, al-Sulaymaniyah 233, Duhok, 139, Halabja 7, Garmyan 72.

The daily epidemiological report stated that ten COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 677 patients had achieved full recovery.

Since the emergence of the virus in the Region, the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases amounted to 170631, of whom 157052 have completely recovered from the virus. The death toll is 4285.

related

COVID-19: 197 new cases and two mortalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-03-01 12:14:08
COVID-19: 197 new cases and two mortalities in Kurdistan today

Akitu celebrations canceled due to COVID-19

Date: 2021-04-01 09:00:16
Akitu celebrations canceled due to COVID-19

COVID-19: 118 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-12-27 13:37:41
COVID-19: 118 new cases in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: +300 new cases and 11 deaths in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-05-01 15:33:50
COVID-19: +300 new cases and 11 deaths in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 21 fatalities and 516 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-09-27 11:19:05
COVID-19: 21 fatalities and 516 new cases in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: +590 new confirmed cases and three mortalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-05-30 14:48:23
COVID-19: +590 new confirmed cases and three mortalities in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 389 new cases and 23 fatalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-12-01 11:09:45
COVID-19: 389 new cases and 23 fatalities in Kurdistan today

Kurdistan MoH warns of a wider spread of COVID-19

Date: 2021-02-13 11:58:07
Kurdistan MoH warns of a wider spread of COVID-19