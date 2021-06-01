COVID-19: 537 new confirmed cases and ten mortalities in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged 537 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Tuesday.

The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows: Erbil 106, al-Sulaymaniyah 233, Duhok, 139, Halabja 7, Garmyan 72.

The daily epidemiological report stated that ten COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 677 patients had achieved full recovery.

Since the emergence of the virus in the Region, the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases amounted to 170631, of whom 157052 have completely recovered from the virus. The death toll is 4285.