Shafaq News/ Kurdistan recorded 458 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Friday.

The daily epidemiological report stated that 6 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 537 patients had achieved full recovery.

The total number of cases in the Region has reached 178,176 including 167,726 recoveries and 4,396 deaths.