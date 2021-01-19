Report

COVID-19: 4 deaths and 100 new cases in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-01-19T16:43:09+0000
COVID-19: 4 deaths and 100 new cases in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in the Kurdistan Regional Government reported, on Tuesday, four deaths, 100 cases, and 961 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the Ministry said that it conducted 3850 SARS-Cov-2 PCR tests, of which 100 came positive, distributed as follows: 14 From Erbil, 42 from al-Sulaymaniyah, 42 from Duhok, one from Halabja, and one from Garmyan.

The statement added that 961 patients have recovered from the virus; 231 from Erbil, 177 from al-Sulaymaniyah, 377 from Duhok, 34 from Garmyan, and 42 from Raperin.

Four patients have passed away from the complications of the disease: 1 from Erbil, two from Halabja, and one from Garmyan.

Since the outbreak of the virus in the region, the cumulative count of COVID-19 patients amounted to 105271, of whom 88709 has achieved full recovery. The death toll from the virus is 3445.

