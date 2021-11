Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged 362 new COVID-19 cases and 17 mortalities in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Friday.

According to the Ministry of stats, 632 recovery cases were registered today, bringing the total recovery cases to 357735.

The cumulative count of COVID-19 cases in the Kurdistan Region stood at 3714777, including 6746 mortalities from its complications.