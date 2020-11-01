Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

COVID-19: 28 fatalities and 1054 new cases in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-11-01T12:35:05+0000
COVID-19: 28 fatalities and 1054 new cases in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered 28 fatalities, 1054 new cases and 563 recoveries of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows: 398 Erbil, 202 Al-Sulaymaniyah, 384 Duhok, 13 Halabja, 41 Garmyan, 16 Raperin.

While the mortality cases were distributed as follows: 5 Erbil, 8 Al-Sulaymaniyah, 10 Duhok, 1 Halabja, 4 Raperin.

The Ministry of Health indicated that the number of total recoveries amounted to 43345, while the total number of cases has reached 77079, including 31251 inpatients. The death toll is 2483.


related

Covid-19: more than 900 cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-10-15 11:42:18
Covid-19: more than 900 cases in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: A truck driver puts the whole village of Al-Qosh into quarantine

Date: 2020-08-02 13:53:05
COVID-19: A truck driver puts the whole village of Al-Qosh into quarantine

Kurdistan suspends the working hours in all educational institutes in the region

Date: 2020-11-01 15:46:30
Kurdistan suspends the working hours in all educational institutes in the region

Kurdistan: new instructions to fight Covid-19

Date: 2020-06-10 20:37:02
Kurdistan: new instructions to fight Covid-19

COVID-19: 50 mortalities among healthcare personnel in Iraq

Date: 2020-10-21 13:48:18
COVID-19: 50 mortalities among healthcare personnel in Iraq

New decision about Covid-19 costs in Kurdistan

Date: 2020-08-10 08:06:48
New decision about Covid-19 costs in Kurdistan

Covid-19: More than 3500 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-10-08 12:57:09
Covid-19: More than 3500 new cases in Iraq today

Covid-19: 14 fatalities and 232 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-06-29 21:19:49
Covid-19: 14 fatalities and 232 new cases in Kurdistan today