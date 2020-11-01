COVID-19: 28 fatalities and 1054 new cases in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered 28 fatalities, 1054 new cases and 563 recoveries of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows: 398 Erbil, 202 Al-Sulaymaniyah, 384 Duhok, 13 Halabja, 41 Garmyan, 16 Raperin.

While the mortality cases were distributed as follows: 5 Erbil, 8 Al-Sulaymaniyah, 10 Duhok, 1 Halabja, 4 Raperin.

The Ministry of Health indicated that the number of total recoveries amounted to 43345, while the total number of cases has reached 77079, including 31251 inpatients. The death toll is 2483.



