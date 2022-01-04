Report
COVID-19: 213 new cases and five mortalities in Kurdistan today
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2022-01-04T14:39:18+0000
Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged 213 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Region's Ministry of Health said today, Tuesday.
The daily epidemiological report stated that six COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 381329 patients had achieved full recovery.
The cumulative count of COVID-19 cases since the emergence of the virus in the Region amounted to 381329, of whom 372575 achieved full recovery and 7127 passed away.
