COVID-19: +200 new confirmed cases and nine mortalities in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-19T14:43:29+0000

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged 203 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Saturday. According to the Ministry, Duhok was the top boost for the infection toll with 126, followed by al-Sulaymaniyah with 57. Only 20 cases were registered in Erbil. The daily epidemiological report stated that nine COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 464 patients had achieved full recovery. Since the emergence of the virus in the Region, the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases amounted to 179,379, of whom 168,190 have recovered, and 4,405.

