Shafaq News/ Kurdistan registered 20 mortalities and 1463 new cases, according to the daily COVID-19 report issued by the Region's Ministry of Health today.

The report said that 2138 patients have completely recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours.

According to the Ministry's stats, 305859 citizens have tested positive for the virus since its emergence in the Region. Of whom,

267977 have achieved full recovery, and 5522 passed away.