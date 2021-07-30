Report

COVID-19: +2,900 new cases and 20 deaths in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-07-30T13:01:52+0000
Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged 20 mortalities more than new 2,900 cases, according to the daily COVID-19 report issued by the Region's Ministry of Health today, Friday.

The Ministry said that 2,924 suspected cases were confirmed by positive PCR tests in the past 24 hours.

The statement said that 1,276 patients have recovered from the virus in the past day, while 20 patients with confirmed PCR results passed away.

The cumulative count of the confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 230,263, while the recoveries amounted to 198,457.

The death toll rose to 4,770.

