COVID-19: 14 fatalities and 91 new cases in NES today 

Shafaq News / The Health Authority of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria registered 14 fatalities and 91 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows: 9 in al-Hasakah - 11 in al-Qamishli - 4 in Derik - 2 in al-Dirbasiyah - 3 in Kobani - 27 in al-Raqqa - 1 in Deir Ezzor - 16 in al-Tabqa - 7 in Manbij - 1 in Jal Agha- 5 in Roj camp- 1 in Newroz camp- 1 in al-Hol camp- 1 in Tal Tamr- 1 in Rmelan.

The cumulative count of cases stood at 16275, including 1667 recoveries and 629 fatalities.