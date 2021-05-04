Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

COVID-19: 14 fatalities and 91 new cases in NES today 

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-05-04T08:03:06+0000
COVID-19: 14 fatalities and 91 new cases in NES today 

Shafaq News / The Health Authority of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria registered 14 fatalities and 91 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows: 9 in al-Hasakah - 11 in al-Qamishli - 4 in Derik - 2 in al-Dirbasiyah - 3 in Kobani - 27 in al-Raqqa - 1 in Deir Ezzor - 16 in al-Tabqa - 7 in Manbij - 1 in Jal Agha- 5 in Roj camp- 1 in Newroz camp- 1 in al-Hol camp- 1 in Tal Tamr- 1 in Rmelan.

The cumulative count of cases stood at 16275, including 1667 recoveries and 629 fatalities.

related

COVID-19: 25 fatalities and 645 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-11-17 12:58:09
COVID-19: 25 fatalities and 645 new cases in Kurdistan today

Kurdistan authorities warn of closing mosques if COVID-19 cases continue to surge

Date: 2021-03-11 15:01:30
Kurdistan authorities warn of closing mosques if COVID-19 cases continue to surge

COVID-19: 523 new cases and 800+ recoveries in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-08-23 13:33:21
COVID-19: 523 new cases and 800+ recoveries in Kurdistan today

Covid-19: About 1000 cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-11-04 13:24:12
Covid-19: About 1000 cases in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 197 new cases and two mortalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-03-01 12:14:08
COVID-19: 197 new cases and two mortalities in Kurdistan today

Covid-19: an Iraqi journalist passes away

Date: 2020-08-15 12:50:37
Covid-19: an Iraqi journalist passes away

The region's situation amid COVID-19 is calm, Kurdistan MOH says

Date: 2020-11-22 16:52:33
The region's situation amid COVID-19 is calm, Kurdistan MOH says

Covid-19: 582 recoveries in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-08-29 12:22:42
Covid-19: 582 recoveries in Kurdistan today