CBI licenses Nishtiman bank in Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News – Erbil

The Central Bank of Iraq granted a banking license to Nishtiman Bank, the Ministry of Finance and Economy announced on Monday.

In a statement, the ministry confirmed that Nishtiman Bank, a Kurdistan-Region-owned financial institution, is now formally recognized by the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI), allowing it to operate within the country’s regulated financial system.

The ministry invited employees of commercial banks affiliated with the KRG who wish to transfer their salaries to Nishtiman Bank to complete the designated application form through the provided online link, in preparation for subsequent interviews.