British ambassador to Baghdad visits Barzan accompanied by President Nechirvan Barzani

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-27T14:45:20+0000
British ambassador to Baghdad visits Barzan accompanied by President Nechirvan Barzani

Shafaq News/ The British ambassador to Baghdad visited the Barzan area in Kurdistan, on tour with the region's President, on the occasion of the end of his diplomatic mission.

Ambassador Stephen Hickey tweeted, "A privilege to be given a tour of Barzan by President Nechirvan Barzani, as part of my farewell visit."

"I will miss the beauty of the Kurdistan Region and the incredible hospitality but hope to return again soon", he added.

The former British ambassador accompanied his tweet with photos showing his visit to Barzan, accompanied by the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani.

