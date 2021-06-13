Report

Border villages inflict huge losses from PKK and Turkeys conflict, local officials say

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-13T12:15:28+0000
Border villages inflict huge losses from PKK and Turkeys conflict, local officials say
Shafaq News/ The ongoing armed conflicts between the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and Turkey has resulted in caused huge losses to the border villages in Amadiyah district in Duhok.

The administrator of the Kani Masi sub-district, Serbest Akrawi, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency on Sunday, "the recent Turkish offensive has resulted in burning ten thousand dunums of Agricultural lands, causing losses estimated at nearly 1.75 billion dinars, and evacuating five villages amid fear of evacuating two others."

Locals exhibited discontent with the situation in the vicinity of their villages. A local told Shafaq News Agency, "we are not safe in our village. Rockets land daily near our houses. We are unable to go outside our village to water our farms," he noted, "it is the harvest season. We have lost millions of dinars. We urge the relevant authorities to help us."

