Shafaq News/ Massive fire erupted in houses in northern Duhok as a result of the Turkish bombardment on sites of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

A resident of Kista village in Duhok said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency that the locals inflicted huge losses in the fire caused by the Turkish bombardment.

"Despite the locals' efforts, they were not able to extinguish the fire by themselves, and firefighting teams have not arrived," he added, "the blazes persists until the moment."