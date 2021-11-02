Beside Kurdistan's public servants' salaries, Baghdad sends compensations to Erbil flood victims

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Federal Government has voted in favor of disbursing the salaries of the Kurdistan Region's public servants, spokesperson to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Gutyar Adel, posted on social media earlier today, Tuesday.

The Federal Government approved sending 200 billion dinars to fund the salaries of the Region's employees, in addition to three billion dinars as compensations for the people who inflicted damages from the recent floods in Erbil.

Earlier today, KRG attributed the delay of salaries disbursement to accounting defaults of the Region's internal revenues and the delay of the monthly payment from the Iraqi capital.