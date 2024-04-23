Barzani thanks Turkiye and affirms Kurdistan's peace role

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani affirmed to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan the Kurdistan Region's desire to strengthen relations between Erbil and Ankara.

Erdogan and his accompanying delegation arrived in the Kurdistan Region on Monday evening as part of his visit to Iraq, where he was received by Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, and government officials.

The Kurdistan Region Presidency stated, "During their meeting, President Erdoğan's visit to Baghdad and his meetings with senior Iraqi officials were discussed. The focus was on Türkiye's relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, particularly in the economic and trade sectors. Security measures were also a topic of discussion."

The statement added that President Barzani expressed, during the meeting, the Kurdistan Region's "strong" desire to develop relations with Turkiye in all fields, emphasizing that "the Kurdistan Region has always been a source of peace and stability in the region." Additionally, he thanked Turkiye for its support during challenging times."

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani affirmed the Kurdistan Regional Government's readiness to enhance economic and trade relations and cooperation with Turkiye. He also spoke about job opportunities and investments for Turkish companies in various fields and expressed gratitude for continuing to work and implement projects in the challenging economic situation.

President Erdogan, for his part, reiterated his country's continuous support for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and expressed readiness for cooperation and expanding relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in all fields. He also emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region, resolving issues, and ensuring the rights of all components.

The two sides also discussed agreements and memoranda of understanding between Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, the latest developments in the region, border security, counter-terrorism, and other issues of mutual interest.