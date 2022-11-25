Barzani reiterates commitment to protecting women’s rights

Shafaq News / President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani on Friday reiterated his commitment to the protection of women’s rights and freedoms in the Region.

The President said in a statement today on the occasion of the UN’s International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, "As always, we will continue work and efforts to achieve more and protect women’s rights and create a society where women are free, equal, and unburdened by any threats of violence and killing under any pretext."

"On this day, we affirm that we will stand against all kinds of violence, assault, and abuse for Women's rights, and we will put all efforts to eliminate violent extremist ideology and pave the way for women to get involved in the political and administrative fields in the Kurdistan Region."

He concluded, "We will cooperate and coordinate with the local and international concerned authorities, to ensure protection for women within their families, workplace, and public spaces."