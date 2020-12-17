Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Barzani offers congratulations to Kurds and Yazidis

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-12-17T20:16:13+0000
Barzani offers congratulations to Kurds and Yazidis

Shafaq News / The Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, on Thursday, sent his congratulations to the Yazidi religion followers on the occasion of the Yazidi "Fasting Day".

He said in a message, "We offer warmest congratulations to the Yazidi brothers and sisters in Kurdistan and the whole world,” wishing that “this occasion is a chance to pursue the full measure of happiness and to end the suffering of the Yezidi Kurds.”

December 16th, Yazidis in various parts of the world begin to observe the Rojit Ezi- a three day holy fast, followed by the fourth day of celebration.

On the other hand, the Kurdish leader also congratulated the Kurdish people on the occasion of the “Kurdistan Region's flag day.”

Barzani said in a tweet "Happy Kurdistan’ Flag Day," stressing that "this flag is a source of pride for all the people of Kurdistan."

Established by the Kurdistan parliament in 1993, Kurdish Flag Day is celebrated on December 17.

related

Barzani: September Revolution unified Kurdish of all components

Date: 2020-09-11 06:52:23
Barzani: September Revolution unified Kurdish of all components

MPs finish collecting signatures to host 3 Kurdish officials, including PM Barzani

Date: 2020-09-24 11:53:22
MPs finish collecting signatures to host 3 Kurdish officials, including PM Barzani

Barzani receives the European Union Ambassador to Iraq in Erbil

Date: 2020-09-24 13:36:42
Barzani receives the European Union Ambassador to Iraq in Erbil

Nechirvan Barzani: Kurdistan region supports UNITAD

Date: 2020-06-15 19:08:50
Nechirvan Barzani: Kurdistan region supports UNITAD

“Constructive” talks between Al-Kadhimi and Barzani

Date: 2020-09-11 08:35:31
“Constructive” talks between Al-Kadhimi and Barzani

Barzani: Our strong relationship with the Parliament helps implementing the cabinet’s agenda

Date: 2020-10-05 21:16:28
Barzani: Our strong relationship with the Parliament helps implementing the cabinet’s agenda

Barzani hopes for a "balanced agreement" soon with Baghdad

Date: 2020-07-29 13:46:56
Barzani hopes for a "balanced agreement" soon with Baghdad

Al-Kadhimi-Barzani: to unify positions to face the challenges

Date: 2020-09-11 09:17:53
Al-Kadhimi-Barzani: to unify positions to face the challenges