Barzani offers congratulations to Kurds and Yazidis

Shafaq News / The Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, on Thursday, sent his congratulations to the Yazidi religion followers on the occasion of the Yazidi "Fasting Day".

He said in a message, "We offer warmest congratulations to the Yazidi brothers and sisters in Kurdistan and the whole world,” wishing that “this occasion is a chance to pursue the full measure of happiness and to end the suffering of the Yezidi Kurds.”

December 16th, Yazidis in various parts of the world begin to observe the Rojit Ezi- a three day holy fast, followed by the fourth day of celebration.

On the other hand, the Kurdish leader also congratulated the Kurdish people on the occasion of the “Kurdistan Region's flag day.”

Barzani said in a tweet "Happy Kurdistan’ Flag Day," stressing that "this flag is a source of pride for all the people of Kurdistan."

Established by the Kurdistan parliament in 1993, Kurdish Flag Day is celebrated on December 17.