Barzani meets with the Kurdish minister in the British government 

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-09-17T16:34:02+0000
Barzani meets with the Kurdish minister in the British government 

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan’s President Nechirvan Barzani met on Friday with Nadim al-Zahawi, the British Minister of Education, who is the first Kurdish to hold a ministerial portfolio in Britain.

A statement issued by the Presidency of the Region, received by Shafaq News Agency, stated that Barzani congratulated Al-Zahawi on the occasion of assuming his new position, wishing him the success.

"It is a matter of pride to see for the first time a Kurdish man in Britain who assumes an important ministry and succeeds in many areas of political and administrative life", Barzani said. 

He pointed out to "the importance of Kurdistan Region benefiting from Britain's experiences and successes in the field of education, especially in the field of vocational education."

For his part, Al-Zahawi expressed his happiness for Barzani's visit and meeting with him, as this was the first official delegation from outside Britain to meet with him since he assumed his duties as Minister of Education in Britain.

He stressed Britain's readiness to cooperate with Kurdistan and Iraq in the educational field, declaring that "the Kurdish President can benefit from our joint work like other countries in the Middle East."

In another aspect of the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on the situation in Iraq and the region in general.

