Barzani expresses support for Iraqi-Jordanian relations

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani expressed his support for Iraqi-Jordanian relations across various sectors and called for their strengthening to benefit both sides. He welcomed the visit of the Jordanian delegation, led by First Deputy Speaker of the Jordanian Parliament, Ahmad Al-Khalaileh, to Baghdad and Erbil.

During the meeting, discussions focused on the agenda of the Jordanian delegation's visit to Iraq and Kurdistan, and the historical relations between Jordan and the Kurdistan Region, as well as ways to enhance cooperation in various fields.

Barzani described this visit as a sign of Jordan's support for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and highlighted the importance of the bilateral ties between Jordan and Iraq, which Kurdistan supports.

In turn, the Jordanian delegation expressed gratitude for the Kurdistan Region's role in defeating ISIS and expressed admiration for the progress witnessed in the region. They pledged their country's support for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, highlighting opportunities for collaboration in health, tourism, culture, education, and trade.

Other topics of mutual interest and regional issues were also discussed during the meeting, which was attended by Iraqi First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mohsen Al-Mandalawi.

Separately, President Nechirvan Barzani praised the efforts of the outgoing European Union Ambassador to Iraq, Ville Varjola, in strengthening the EU's relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, wishing him success in his future endeavors. In response, Ambassador Varjola thanked President Barzani and the relevant authorities in Kurdistan for their cooperation and support during his tenure, expressing hope for continued collaboration at the same level with his successor.

The meeting also addressed the general situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region as a significant topic of discussion.