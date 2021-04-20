Report

Barzani expresses Kurdistan’s readiness to receive Japanese investors

Date: 2021-04-20T15:28:19+0000
Barzani expresses Kurdistan’s readiness to receive Japanese investors

Shafaq News / Kurdistan’s Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani received on Tuesday the new head of the consular office of Japan in Erbil, Nekihiro Arakawa.

A statement by the KRG Presidency said Barzani congratulated Arakawa for assuming his new post, expressing hope that the new head will succeed in his duties in a way that strengthen the relations between the Kurdistan Region and Japan in various fields.

The Kurdish PM thanked Japan for its assistance, especially through the JICA Agency, which has been providing humanitarian services to the Region for a long time. The statement added.

He also expressed Kurdistan’s readiness to receive Japanese investors.

