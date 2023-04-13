Barzani discusses expanding cooperation with Meloni

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgio Meloni in Rome on Thursday to discuss the development of relations between Italy, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region.

According to a statement from the presidency of the region, the two sides emphasized the need to expand cooperation in all areas.

Meloni reiterated Italy's continued support for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, considering their stability important for Italy.

The meeting also discussed the latest developments in Iraq, as well as the discussions and steps towards resolving issues between Erbil and Baghdad, and the situation in the region.