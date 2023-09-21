Barzani congratulates Kurdistan Islamic Scholars Union on 53rd anniversary

Shafaq News / President Nechirvan Barzani expressed his congratulations to the Kurdistan Islamic Scholars Union on its 53rd anniversary.

In an official statement, Barzani said, "On the 53rd anniversary of your establishment, I extend my warmest congratulations to the esteemed president, executive board members, and all members of the Kurdistan Islamic Scholars Union, wishing them continued success."

He also highlighted the invaluable role and dedication of Islamic scholars and the Kurdistan Islamic Scholars Union during the revolutionary days, stating, "We highly value and appreciate the role and struggle of Islamic scholars and the Kurdistan Islamic Scholars Union in the days of the revolution and their fight against injustice."

Emphasizing the significant impact of religious scholars, President Barzani noted, "Religious scholars have a significant role in fostering a spirit of unity, tolerance, peaceful coexistence, and in confronting hate speech, terrorism, and extremism."

Furthermore, the President said that the Union played a crucial role in conveying the message of reform, moderation, and patriotism, and for this reason, “we stand by their side, ensuring the protection of their rights and the improvement of their living conditions."