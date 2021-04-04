Barzani condoles the death of Ramzi Shaaban

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-04T17:45:17+0000

Shafaq News / The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, condoled the death of the member of the political bureau of the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the manager of the party's financial office, Ramzi Shaaban, from COVID-19. Barzani said that Shaaban was a patriotic Peshmerga fighter who devoted his whole life to the service of his people's cause and goals, indicating that he accomplished his duties with all honesty and sincerity. Furthermore, he added that Shaaban was one of the descendants of the early fighters of the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Kurdish liberation movement that faced many challenges and obstacles, and fearlessly enlightened the path of struggle for future generations.

