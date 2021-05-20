Report

Barzani commends the historic relations between the region and the southern governorates

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-05-20T13:36:39+0000
Barzani commends the historic relations between the region and the southern governorates

Shafaq News / the Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, met on Thursday al-Diwaniyah governor, Zuhair al-Shaalan, in Saladin.

According to a statement issued by Barzani's office, the meeting discussed the political situation in Iraq, the living conditions of citizens in al-Diwaniyah and other Iraqi governorates, as well as the historical relations between Kurdistan's people and the southern Iraqis.

Al-Shaalan commended the construction projects and the development in the Kurdistan region, hoping to benefit from the region's experience to enhance the situation in the governorate.

