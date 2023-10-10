Barzani and al-Hakim discuss political landscape and relations with Baghdad

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Region’s President Nechirvan Barzani held talks in Erbil on Tuesday with Ammar al-Hakim, leader of the National Wisdom Movement, to discuss the current political landscape, relations with Baghdad, and ongoing negotiations aimed at resolving outstanding issues.
In an official statement issued by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), both leaders stressed the vital importance of maintaining an open dialogue between the KRG and the federal government, emphasizing the need to address outstanding matters in accordance with the constitution and established political agreements. They also highlighted the significance of collaborative efforts among various political entities to ensure the stability of the nation.
The meeting also covered recent developments in the region, as well as several other topics of mutual interest.