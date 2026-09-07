Barzani, al-Hakim renew support for PM Al-Zaidi
2026-09-07T09:15:26+00:00
Shafaq News- Erbil
Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and the head of al-Hikma Movement, Ammar al-Hakim, called for resolving the outstanding disputes between Erbil and Baghdad through dialogue, and voiced support for Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's government.
In a meeting in Erbil, both sides discussed the situation in Iraq and across the region.
في مستهلّ زيارتي إلى إقليم كردستان، التقيتُ سيادة رئيس الإقليم، الأخ العزيز الأستاذ نيجيرفان بارزاني. pic.twitter.com/bvhwAhxRDF— Ammar Al-Hakim | عمار الحكيم (@Ammar_Alhakeem) September 7, 2026