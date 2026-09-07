Barzani, al-Hakim renew support for PM Al-Zaidi

Barzani, al-Hakim renew support for PM Al-Zaidi
2026-09-07T09:15:26+00:00

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and the head of al-Hikma Movement, Ammar al-Hakim, called for resolving the outstanding disputes between Erbil and Baghdad through dialogue, and voiced support for Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's government.

In a meeting in Erbil, both sides discussed the situation in Iraq and across the region.

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