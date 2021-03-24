Report

Barzani: The Kurdish Historian Kamal Mazhar’s name will remain alive

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-03-24T08:51:30+0000
Barzani: The Kurdish Historian Kamal Mazhar’s name will remain alive

Shafaq News / Kurdistan’s President, Nechirvan Barzani, on Wednesday, praised the Kurdish historian Kamal Mazhar Muhammad.

During the ceremony in a final goodbye to its late in the city of Erbil, Barzani said in a speech "Dr. Kamal Mazhar was born in Kirkuk, and it is unfortunately not easy to be a Kirkukian, because Kurds in Kirkuk have suffered difficulties and challenges in the history."

He added, "The deceased (Mazhar) clarifies with evidence what happened to the Governorate (Kirkuk), ….he wanted to prove that peoples live in peace, but governments cause problems for the people due to their wrong policies."

"Dr. Kamal Mazhar's love for the Kurds and Kurdistan keep him away of the influence of any party," he added.

Barzani concluded that the Historian’s name will remain alive and future generations will benefit from his work.

Dr. Kamal Mazhar died on Tuesday at the age of 84 in Germany

