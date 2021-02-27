Report

Barzani Office Cancels March Celebrations

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-27T07:39:35+0000
Barzani Office Cancels March Celebrations

Shafaq News/ The Office of President of Kurdistan Democratic Party, Massoud Barzani, announced on Saturday canceling March's National celebrations due to COVID-19 outbreak.

The office said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, "as the national days approach, we urge our fellow citizens to abide by the preventive measures for their safety due to the outbreak of COVID-19."

This year, Iraq shall not celebrate those national days by visiting the shrines of the great Kurdish leader Mulla Mustafa Barzani and his deceased son Idris Barzani.

