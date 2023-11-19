Barzani: Industrial growth in KRI cuts imports

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, considered on Sunday that developing the industrial sector would contribute to curbing the entry of imported goods into the region. He made these remarks while laying the foundation stone for two projects: the industrial zone and a waste recycling factory in the "Rizkari" district under the administration of the autonomous "Zakho" region.

During his speech, Masrour Barzani emphasized the significance of these two strategic projects, stating that they would bring substantial benefits to the region. He added that the industrial sector's advancement would leave a noticeable impact on Kurdistan, asserting that today the world defines a progressive nation through its industrial development.

Furthermore, he highlighted that "the Kurdistan Region is rich in raw materials and natural resources, which form the basis for the industrial sector's development." He pointed out the region's new market, possessing goods that require attention and the provision of raw materials within Kurdistan to reduce the importation and minimize its volume.