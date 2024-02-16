Barzani, Guterres from Munich call for peace, stability in Iraq, Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, and United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, on Friday met on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany, a readout by the former's bureau revealed on Friday.

The two leaders, according to the readout, discussed the "security and political challenges" facing Iraq and the Kurdistan region, which they said are a catalyst for the stability for the Middle East.

Barzani and Guterres called for protecting Iraq's security and sovereignty and preventing the country from being drawn into the conflict of the region.

They said that "at a time when the region is facing a sensitive security situation, everyone must exercise restraint and help to de-escalate the situation and maintain stability."

Barzani praised the UN's presence and role in Iraq and the Kurdistan region, and he commended the work and activities of the UN team in Iraq.

Guterres thanked Barzani for his positive role in the political process in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, the readout said.

The meeting touched on the internal situation in the Kurdistan region, the anticipated parliamentary election, and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Barzani also met with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Thani. The two leaders exchanged views on the latest security developments in the region, the war in Gaza, and the tense situation in the Middle East and its repercussions.

They stressed the importance of joint cooperation between the countries of the region to maintain peace and stability, another readout by Barzani's office said.