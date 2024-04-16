Barzani, EU ambassador discuss Kurdistan elections, Erbil-Baghdad relations

Shafaq News/ The president of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, on Tuesday met with EU Ambassador to Iraq Tomas Sziller for talks on the upcoming elections in the Kurdistan Region, a readout by the former's bureau said.

The two sides, according to the readout, exchanged views on the Kurdistan parliamentary elections, and agreed that the elections are necessary to renew legitimacy and the democratic process.

The EU ambassador expressed his appreciation for President Barzani's efforts to hold the elections and resolve the issues facing them, the readout said.

The EU ambassador praised President Barzani's recent visit to Baghdad and his efforts to resolve problems between the federal and regional governments.

The two sides discussed the development of trade relations between the EU and Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as well as the latest developments in the region and the importance of maintaining peace and stability, according to the statement.