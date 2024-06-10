Barzani Charity Foundation distributes Qurbani for Eid al-Adha in Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ The Barzani Charity Foundation, in cooperation with the UAE Red Crescent, has launched a charitable initiative titled "Adahi al-Eid" to distribute food ahead of Eid al-Adha which takes place this weekend.

The initiative aims to distribute Qurbani meat, derived from sacrificed animals during Eid al-Adha, to 80,000 individuals across the Kurdistan Region.

The beneficiaries will primarily be internally displaced persons (IDPs) and families facing economic hardship.

"As Eid al-Adha approaches, we at the Barzani Charity Foundation are proud to launch this initiative," said Musa Ahmed, the foundation's chairman, during a press conference. "The project embodies the spirit of Eid by ensuring that those less fortunate can share in the blessings of the holiday."

Eid al-Adha, also known as the "Festival of Sacrifice," is a major Islamic holiday that commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's (Abraham's) devotion to God, as demonstrated by his willingness to sacrifice his son Ishmael.

The holiday is marked by the ritual sacrifice of livestock (Qurbani), with the meat traditionally divided into three parts: one for the family, one for relatives and friends, and one for charity, specifically to ensure those in need can participate in the festivities.