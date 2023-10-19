Barzani, CBI governor discuss economic cooperation

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani and the Governor of the Iraqi Central Bank, Ali Al-Alaq, discussed ways to enhance joint efforts and collaboration between Baghdad and the financial institutions in the Kurdistan Region.
A statement from the regional presidency outlined that Barzani welcomed Al-Alaq and engaged in discussions and exchanges of views concerning Iraq's financial situation, the exchange rate of the Iraqi dinar, and the Central Bank's initiatives aimed at achieving financial and economic stability, as well as investment opportunities within Iraq.
Barzani expressed his appreciation for the Iraqi Central Bank's efforts in confronting challenges and maintaining the stability of the Iraqi dinar's exchange rate. He emphasized the priorities of the Central Bank's work in addressing monetary and financial issues.
Both sides emphasized the crucial importance of cooperation and coordination among financial institutions in Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and the Iraqi Central Bank.