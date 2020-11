Shafaq News / The leader of the Kurdistan Islamic Group, Ali Bapir, stressed on Wednesday the need for the PKK to recognize the political entity of the Kurdistan Region and not become a cause of problems for the region.

Media close to the Group reported that Bapir received in his office in Erbil, the joint head of the Kurdistan National Congress, Ahmed Qarmous, pointing out that the guest delegation presented its view on several issues, especially the tensions between the Kurdish parties.