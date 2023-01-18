Bahrain’s Minister of Industry to visit Erbil soon

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Kurdish Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, met the Bahraini Minister of Industry and Trade, Abdullah bin Adel Fakhro, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

According to a statement, the duo discussed strengthening relations between Iraqi Kurdistan and Bahrain, especially in investment, industry, agriculture, and trade.

The Bahraini Minister conveyed greetings of Bahraini Crown Prince and PM Sheikh Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, reiterating Manama’s desire to boost ties with Erbil.

Bin Adel Fakhro also said he would head a delegation on an official visit to Kurdistan to discuss economic files, which PM Barzani welcomed