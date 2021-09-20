Report

Baghdad to send al-Sulaymaniyah's share of white oil next month

Date: 2021-09-20T08:28:30+0000
Shafaq News/ Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate in Kurdistan Region announced that it will receive its share of white oil from the federal government, starting from next October.

 The governorate said in a statement that the Federal Oil Ministry said it will send a share of white oil to the citizens of al-Sulaymaniyah at the beginning of next month. 

 The statement added that the governorate needs 264 million liters of white oil to ensure that each family gets one barrel, noting that the regional government will also seek to distribute one barrel to each citizen, so that each family's share becomes two oil barrels. 

As winter approaches, al-Sulaymaniyah and the Kurdistan Region's residents face a huge difficulty to obtain white oil, which is usually sold in the black markets at high prices.

