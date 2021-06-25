Baghdad to provide 200 billion dinars to the Kurdistan region

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-25T09:03:00+0000

Shafaq News/ An official source in the Kurdistan Regional Government said on Friday that Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi signed an official letter to disburse 200 billion dinars to the region. This was also confirmed by the spokesman for the regional government, Gotiar Adel, in a press statement he made today to Kurdistan TV. The Minister of Planning in the Kurdistan Regional Government, Dara Rashid Mahmud, announced on Wednesday that the federal government will send 200 billion dinars, with a retroactive effect, until the Board of Supreme Audit finishes auditing the region's imports.

related

Kurdistan delegation returns to Erbil after fruitful discussions with Baghdad

Date: 2020-09-09 18:30:59

KRG reveals the details of Masrour Barzani's meeting with the federal PM

Date: 2020-09-10 13:56:12

Al-Kadhimi wraps up his visit to Kurdistan region with optimism

Date: 2020-09-11 19:15:15

Germany and France support Iraq’ Al-Kadhimi

Date: 2020-09-14 14:48:42

Kurdistan asks Baghdad for a full investigation in the Kurdish party incident

Date: 2020-10-17 13:54:45

Al-Kadhiimi's government to "pursue the return of the displaced Yazidis to their homes"

Date: 2020-12-18 16:37:14

President Barzani convenes with PM al-Kadhimi

Date: 2021-04-10 12:17:30

Iraq’s Prime Minister discusses the financial file with Deputy PM Talabani

Date: 2021-06-02 18:48:16