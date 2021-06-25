Baghdad to provide 200 billion dinars to the Kurdistan region
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2021-06-25T09:03:00+0000
Shafaq News/ An official source in the Kurdistan Regional Government said on Friday that Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi signed an official letter to disburse 200 billion dinars to the region.
This was also confirmed by the spokesman for the regional government, Gotiar Adel, in a press statement he made today to Kurdistan TV.
The Minister of Planning in the Kurdistan Regional Government, Dara Rashid Mahmud, announced on Wednesday that the federal government will send 200 billion dinars, with a retroactive effect, until the Board of Supreme Audit finishes auditing the region's imports.