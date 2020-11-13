Report

Baghdad publicly wants Kurdistan's independence, Kurdish Party says

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-11-13T11:03:33+0000
Baghdad publicly wants Kurdistan's independence, Kurdish Party says

Shafaq News / The General Coordinator of the Reform and Development Movement in the Kurdistan Region, Muhammad Baziani, said on Friday that the Iraqi Parliament and the federal government "publicly" want the independence of the region from Iraq.

This comes after Shiite and Sunni parliamentarians refused to agree with the Kurdish blocs to proceed with the approval of the fiscal deficit law that covers the salaries of employees and workers in the public sector for the remaining months of the current year.

Baziani added in a post on Facebook, The Iraqi parliament and Government are publicly asking us to relieve them from Kurdistan's burden. You and your people enjoy the resources you have there. "

He referred to the conditions that Iraq and the region are going through, asking, Is not the opportunity suitable for those who dream of declaring a Kurdish state?


