Bach Katchi Park: where Foreign workers spend the weekend in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-01-15T17:46:04+0000
Shafaq News / Foreign workers spend the weekend in Al-Sulaymaniyah, in the Bach Kashti park, to relax after a tiring work week.

Every Friday, Foreign workers reunite in the Bach Kashti public park, which is considered a holiday for foreign workers from Nepal, Bangladesh, India, China, and various Asian countries. They meet to chat and talk.

Some Asian workers do not miss the opportunity on holiday to earn additional income, as investors gather Asian workers who are eager to taste the foods of their countries, as they sell Asian foods and various dishes from their countries' foods.

It is noteworthy that there are 30 thousand foreign workers in the Kurdistan region, most of them work in the services and cleaning sector, according to organizations concerned with foreign workers in the Kurdistan region.

