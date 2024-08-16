Aynda organization: building bird homes in Al-Sulaymaniyah, promoting green living

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Aynda environmental organization in Al-Sulaymaniyah, in the east of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), installed wooden bird nests in Chamchamal district to celebrate Kurdistan Environment Day.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent stated that the initiative was launched under the slogan, “Even birds deserve a suitable place to live.”

Maruf Majid, head of Aynda, told Shafaq News Agency, “We, in coordination with Chamchamal Municipality and Shine National School, have created wooden bird nests for the first time in Chamchamal District.”

"The project, initially planned for Kurdistan Environment Day activities, was postponed for various reasons,” he added, affirming that “the bird nests, intended for pigeons, have been installed in front of Charmo University in the city market.”

Furthermore, “The project involved placing 100 small nests in city government gardens as the first phase, with more nests to be added soon as gifts.”