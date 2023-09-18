At least nine were killed in the attack at Arbat Airport
Shafaq News/ A medical source in Sulaymaniyah Governorate revealed the number of victims and injured due to the bombing of the Arbat Agricultural Airport.
The source told Shafaq News Agency that the bombing caused nine deaths and three injuries.
A government source reported earlier on Monday that the Arbat Agricultural Airport, southeast of Sulaymaniyah, was targeted by an unidentified drone.
Meanwhile, a source said Shar Hospital sent ten ambulances to the accident site.
Arbat Airport was established in Sulaymaniyah Governorate in 2005 and is used for civil services and agricultural fields.