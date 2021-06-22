Asyayish of al-Sulaymaniyah issues a statement on Sarchnar's late-night skirmishes

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-22T14:37:03+0000

Shafaq News/ The Directorate of Internal Security Forces (Asayish) in al-Sulaymaniyah issued a clarification on the incident that took place yesterday, Monday, in the Sarchnar area. In a statement issued earlier today, Tuesday, the Directorate said that an "armed force" attacked a joint security force on duty in the wake of a brawl instigated by an undisciplined driver. The attacking force, according to the statement, sprayed the security force on duty with fire, injuring six fighters of the Asayish and an officer of al-Sulaymaniyah Police's Emergency Force. The injured officers were transferred to the hospital for treatment, the Directorate said. "The legal proceedings of this unwanted incident are the prerogative of the Investigative Committee. We assure all the citizens that we will not abandon our national duty, and we are ready to pay sacrifices to protect the citizens' properties and the security of the city," the statement concluded. Clashes erupted yesterday, Monday, between the Asayish and the "Commando" affiliated with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) in Sarchnar, al-Sulaymaniyah, leaving injuries on both sides. This is the third incident of its kind in al-Sulaymaniyah in the past few months due to disputes between security and partisan commands. For his part, Sheikh Jaafar Sheikh Mustafa said, "Asayish shot fire on my daughter. She shall file a lawsuit." "The incident took place yesterday, but some people want it to escalate," he added. Security leaks reported that the protection team of Sheikh Mustafa's daughter opened fire on the Asayish late last night. A statement issued by the Security Committee in al-Sulaymaniyah said, "whoever is behind the incident yesterday will be held accountable. The culprits will face the law." The director of "Shar hospital", Omed Ali, said, "ten were injured from the Asayish and the Golden Force. Their situation is stable. Nothing is life-threatening." The Chair of al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate Council, Azad Hamad Amin, said that the security committee had started an investigation into yesterday's incident between the Internal Security Forces (Asayish) and a private security force. In a press statement, Amin said, "we will communicate with the relevant parties to ensure those incidents do not recur." The Supreme Security Committee in the Governorate started an investigation with the Asayish and the Peshmerga Unit 70 to reveal the circumstances of the incident. "We are awaiting a clarification from the Security Committee. Afterward, we will hold a meeting to discuss the motives of the incident."

