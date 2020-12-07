Report

Asayish forces dig a trench in front of a Turkish military crossing

Date: 2020-12-07T16:02:04+0000
Asayish forces dig a trench in front of a Turkish military crossing

Shafaq News / Informed sources said that the Asayish forces dug a trench on Monday in front of a military crossing in northeastern Syria.

The sources told Shafaq News agency, "The Asayish forces began digging a trench in front of a military crossing that the Turkish army opened recently in the village of Kharza in the countryside of Amuda, in Hasaka governorate, which has the Kurdish majority."

The sources added that the operations took place in the Russian military police presence, monitoring the ceasefire for more than a year between the Turkish army and the Syrian Democratic Forces-Qasd.

Skirmishes occurred from time to time between the Turkish army and Qasd forces, whose backbone is the Kurdish People's Protection Units.

Turkey and its loyal factions invaded border areas under the Autonomous Administration's control in northern and eastern Syria more than a year ago. They took control of Tell Abyad and Ras al-Ain cities, which are separated by a 200 Km border strip.

