Art exhibition features prominent Iraqi figures in Erbil

Shafaq News / An art exhibition showcasing sculptures and paintings of prominent Iraqi personalities was held in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Tuesday. The exhibition, created by artist Abdulhamid Al-Zubaidi, featured a collection of sculptures and artworks.

Abdulhamid Al-Zubaidi, the artist behind the exhibition, stated to Shafaq News Agency, "The exhibition includes around 50 sculptures and numerous paintings depicting various themes." Some of the sculptures portrayed notable Iraqi figures like Zaha Hadid, Mudhafar Al-Nawab, Ali Al-Wardi, and others.

Regarding his choice of Erbil as the location for his exhibition, Al-Zubaidi explained, "This is because Erbil possesses a suitable environment that qualifies it for hosting art exhibitions, and we hope that this can be extended to other provinces as well."